Man accused of trying to groom young girl

A man has been arrested in Horsham on suspicion of attempting to lure a girl under the age of 16 into a sex act.

Police said the 52-year-old was arrested at an address in the town on Saturday evening (April 22) on suspicion of attempting to incite a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity following grooming.

He has been interviewed and released under investigation.

