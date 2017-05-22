Man attacked with a baseball bat and knife

A man required hospital treatment after being attacked with a baseball bat and a knife on Friday night (May 19), according to police.

Police said the man was stabbed during a dispute outside Copthorne village store in Copthorne at 7.30pm.

Between five and eight men were involved in the disorder which started outside the store in Copthorne Bank, according to a police spokesman.

The spokesman said: “The 38-year-old victim was attacked with a baseball bat and a knife and suffered wounds to his leg.

“He was then chased towards the Prince Albert pub along the road before the men left in a black Audi 4 x 4.

“The man was treated at the East Surrey Hospital, Redhill, for his wounds which were not life threatening.”

Detective Constable Andy Robinson said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw this disturbance which spilled out along Copthorne Bank.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or report online quoting serial 1287 of 19/05.