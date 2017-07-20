Man charged after gunshots fired in Ardingly

A man has been charged after gunshots were fired at a house in Ardingly on Monday (July 17).

Marcus Hudson, 41, unemployed of Oaklands, Ardingly, has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a loaded shotgun in a public place and criminal damage, said police.

Gunshots had been fired at the house in Ardingly and at a windscreen of a parked car. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court yesterday (July 19), and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 16, added police. Officers were called to the incident at 8.30pm after gunshots were fired at the house and at a windscreen of a parked car in Gowers Close.

No one was hurt in the house but a door was damaged, police confirmed.

No one was hurt in the incident, police confirmed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

