Man charged following break-in at Horsham takeaway

A man has been charged with multiple offences after a Horsham takeaway was broken into last week.

Police attended a break-in at the Golden Dragon takeaway in Fitzalan Road at about 2.50am on Wednesday, July 26.

Officers said after searching the premises a man was found hiding in a freezer.

Iqbal Miah, 38, unemployed of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of burglary, possession of a knife and aggravated burglary with intent.