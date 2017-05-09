Man charged over armed robbery spate

A man has been charged with nine offences following a spate of armed robberies.

Police said Andrew Hall, 33, of Dickens Road, Crawley, has been charged with two counts of robbery at the Co-op store in Bolnore Village, Haywards Heath, on April 9 and at the Co-op store in Horsham Road, Cowfold, on April 30.

He has also been charged with attempted robbery at the Premier Convenience store in Three Bridges, on April 29, along with three counts of having a firearm with intent to commit robbery at all three shops, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. He was also charged with possession of cannabis on May 8 at Dickens Road, Crawley, officers added.

Hall is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (May 9).

A 29-year-old Crawley woman who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery on April 9 and April 30 and attempted robbery on April 29 has been released for further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting Operation Bourbon.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

