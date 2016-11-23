Man charged with assaults and aggravated burglary

A Burgess Hill man has been charged with two assaults and one aggravated burglary, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “George Askew, 18, of Denham Road has been charged with one aggravated burglary and two assaults.

“Between 8pm and 10pm on Monday, November 14 an 18-year-old woman was assaulted in a house in Gower Road in Haywards Heath.

“At 10.40pm on Friday (November 18) in Royal George Road in Burgess Hill, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in an address and suffered wounds to his head and leg. He was treated at the scene and is recovering well from his injuries. Both victims are known to the offender.”

Detective Sergeant Vicki Tomlinson said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about both incidents to please get in touch with us.”

Askew appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 22) and has been released on bail to appear again on December 20, police have said.

