Man extradited to face firearms charges

A Crawley man has been extradited from the Netherlands to face firearms charges.

Andrew Charles Billings, 31, unemployed, of Rushetts Close, Crawley, was arrested at an address in Vinkeveen on July 25 on a European Arrest Warrant.

Police said he appeared in custody at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court in South London on Friday (6 October).

He is charged with four offences;

1. Being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of prohibition on the importation of goods:

2. Conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life:

3. Conspiracy to possess firearms prohibited by Section 5 (1)(a) of the Firearms Act 1968:

4. Conspiracy to possess firearms, prohibited by Section 5(1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968.

Billings did not enter a plea and the case was sent Lewes Crown Court for a hearing on November 3.

His extradition was authorised by the District Court of Amsterdam on September 26 and he returned to the UK on Thursday (October 5).