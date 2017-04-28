Man in court after threats to kill officers in Burgess Hill

A man has been charged with threatening to kill officers and violence offences, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

Police were called to Valebridge Drive in Burgess Hill to reports of an assault at around 8.40pm on Friday (April 21), the spokesperson said.

Police said a woman was treated for various minor cuts and bruises.

After four hours at the scene, a man was arrested, according to the spokesperson.

Anthony Benwell, 37, unemployed of Valebridge Bride, Burgess Hill has been charged with affray, assault by beating, threats to kill, GBH and ABH, confirmed the spokesperson.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 24, and will appear next at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, May 22, the spokesperson said.

