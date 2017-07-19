Man jailed for stealing defibrillator from village station

A man who stole a defibrillator from a village station has been jailed.

Barry Eales, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for stealing the life-saving device from Pulborough station.

Police said the 42-year-old was arrested on May 10 at the Tesco store in Pulborough on suspicion of stealing some meat. After being searched officers found he also was also carrying the defibrillator, taken from the station on May 7.

Eales pleaded guilty to shoplifting and theft and was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 11.

Investigating officer, PC Imogen Sweeney, said: “The behaviour of Eales is unacceptable. Defibrillators are lifesaving pieces of equipment that Eales deprived the emergency services and members of public of when they may have needed it.

“Eales’ speedy arrest, charge and sentence sends a strong message that BTP is dedicated to making the railway a safe environment for all that travel upon it.

“When crimes like this occur, offenders can expect to be apprehended and dealt with swiftly.

“I am pleased that the court has chosen to impose a custodial sentence in this case reflecting the seriousness with which it has been treated.

“I am particularly grateful for the help from PC May of Sussex Police assisted in the identification of Eales and the investigation of this matter.”

