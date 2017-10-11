Man knocked unconscious after gang attack in town centre

A man was rushed to hospital after being knocked unconscious in a gang attack in the town centre.

Police said two men were attacked by a group in Haslett Avenue, Crawley, during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday October 11).

The pair were waiting for a taxi near the McDonald’s restaurant at about 3.30am when they were approached by two men and two women.

Officers said an argument broke out followed by a fight. One of the victims lost his mobile phone during the incident.

A 28-year-old-man from Hampshire was knocked unconscious. He was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, with serious head and facial injuries and was detained for treatment.

A 23-year-old local man also attended the Royal Sussex County Hospital after suffering bruising above his right eye.

Police said the main suspects are a white man, 5’7”, medium build, with black hair and wearing a grey clothing, and a white woman, 5’6”, of large build, with black hair worn in a short bob and wearing a grey hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online (https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse) or call 101 quoting serial 102 of 11/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.