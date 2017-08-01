Man robbed of wallet in early morning attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed of his wallet during an early morning attack in Pease Pottage.

The 31-year-old victim was walking home from Crawley, shortly after midnight on Thursday (July 27).

Police said the victim had crossed the A264 by the M23 flyover before reaching some steps at the Old Brighton Road North when he was assaulted.

A Sussex Police said: “At some point between 12.15am and 1.15am by two men who hit him on the head and stole his wallet.

“He was taken to East Surrey Hospital where he was treated for a serious cut to the back of his head and was later discharged.”

Investigator Kim Martin added: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, and we are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a small black car seen in the area at the time.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 39 of 27/07.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

