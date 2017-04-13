Man sentenced for online sex offences

A Burgess Hill man has been sentenced for a series of online sexual offences involving young girls, including attempts to meet several for sex, according to police.

Peter Fraser Evans, 64, a computer manager, of Bramber Way, Burgess Hill, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (April 12), after admitting six offences of possessing 490 indecent images of children, and eight offences of attempting online to arrange contact sexual activity with eight girls under the age of 16, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Evans was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years, was required to attend a sex offenders treatment programme, and has to carry out 200 hours unpaid work,

“He was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for a period of 10 years, severely restricting his access to computers and children and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

“A full forfeiture and destruction order was made for all his computer equipment involved in the offending, and he has to pay £1,500 court costs.

“Evans had admitted the offences when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, February 28.

“He had pleaded not guilty to a further nine charges of attempting online to arrange contact sexual activity with young girls under the age of 16. These charges were not proceeded with, and were ordered to remain on the court file on February 28.”

The investigation was carried out by the Sussex Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT).

Investigator David Sharpe said; “Officers went to Evans’ address in June 2013 following intelligence that he had indecent images of children. He was arrested and bailed, and during the subsequent forensic investigation of his computer it became clear that he had also, between 2010 and 2011, systematically engaged in indecent online chat, trying to arrange to meet young girls for sex.

“However the evidence showed that even though there had been prolonged chat in some instances, no meetings ever took place.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.