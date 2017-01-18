Man sought after assault on woman

Police say they wish to speak to Danny Hannan, 26, in connection with an assault on a woman in Burgess Hill.

The victim required hospital treatment after the assault in the early hours of Saturday (January 14), police said.

He is white, 5ft 10in, of proportionate build with short brown hair.

Police said he has links to the Mid Sussex area.

Anyone with any information is asked to email 101 @sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

