Man stabbed in Haywards Heath

Police are seeking witnesses after a 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his legs in a flat in Burchetts Close, Haywards Heath.

Police said they were called at 1.50pm on Friday (January 20) and after being examined by an air ambulance doctor the victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road ambulance.

Two men, both in their late 20s or early 30s, and both black or of mixed race, are now being sought in connection with the attack, according to police.

Detective Inspector Antony Leadbetter, who is leading an investigation into the incident, said: “This was a serious assault in which the victim sustained significant injuries, though he is now stable in hospital.

“It does not appear to have been a random attack and it seems likely that those involved were known to each other. We’d like to talk to anyone who may have information relevant to this investigation.”

Anyone who may have seen the suspects in the vicinity, or a silver car being driven off, is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Richmond.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

They can also contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.

