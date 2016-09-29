Missing Cuckfield man is found ‘safe and well’

A missing man from Cuckfield has been found, according to Sussex Police.

Richard Skipp had last been seen on Monday, September 26 at 6am.

Police have confirmed that the 51-year-old was found on Thursday afternoon (September 29) safe and well.

