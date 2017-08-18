Police are searching for a missing teenager from Burgess Hill.

Charley Tilbury, 15, was last seen at her home in the town on Wednesday evening (August 16), police said.

She is described as white, about 5ft 6in, of large build, with very long black hair and blue eyes.

She has a tongue piercing and may be wearing big hoop earrings, added police.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with dark blue skinny jeans, grey Nike trainers and a beige three-quarter-length coat with fur lining.

Anyone who sees Charley, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to report it online at or call 101 quoting serial 1321 of 16/08.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.