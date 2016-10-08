Missing teenager from Crawley found ‘safe and well’

Missing schoolboy Hassam Malik from Tilgate, Crawley has been found safe and well, Sussex Police has confirmed.

The 16-year-old was found on Saturday morning (October 8). He had not been seen since leaving his school in Buckswood Drive, Crawley, at 11.45am on Thursday (October 6).

Police would like to thank the media and public for their help in locating Hassam.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.