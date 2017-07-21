Money and iPad stolen in village burglary

Have your say

Thieves stole hundreds of pounds worth of electrical equipment from a village home.

The property, on the A272 Billingshurst Road, in Wisborough Green, was broken into on Monday (July 17).

Police said a Samsung TV, Nikon Camera, GoPro camera, iPad, a laptop, a quantity of money and gold jewellery were taken.

The burglary took place between 8.30am and 2pm.

Investigator Thomas Carpenter said: “This burglary took place on a busy road. Witnesses saw a large white vehicle parked in a layby directly outside the address at approximately 12 noon. I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw something suspicious, particularly anybody who saw a white vehicle parked near to the address.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 907 of 17/07.

