New police station to open in East Grinstead

A new police station will open in East Grinstead tomorrow (May 31), police have said.

Chief Constable for Sussex Police Giles York and Chief Executive and Crime Commissioner for Sussex Police Mark Streater will officially open the new police station in a ceremony, which will be attended by other senior officers, guests and VIPs.

The new station has replaced the town’s former police station in College Lane and is incorporated in an annexe at the Chequer Mead Arts Centre in the more centrally located De La Warr Road.

The move forms part of Sussex Police’s strategy to ensure they have the optimum mix of buildings in the right locations, including co-location with partners, to deliver the best service possible for their customers, police said.

This is whilst reducing the running costs of buildings, which contributes to achieving the savings that are needed.

The approach to local policing is changing, due in part to the way some crime is committed including cybercrime, fraud and scams, police added.

As a force, Sussex Police recognises the need to keep apace of advances in technology and how the public access services and information as a result.

In addition to having a strong digital footprint, Sussex Police also wants to ensure that police buildings are modern, well-equipped and in the locations where the public need them most.

The new station became operational in early March, and as well as being easier to access it also represents closer working with partners for a more joined-up approach.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross, district commander for Crawley, said: “A modern workplace for our staff and partners will assist in promoting positive, open and trusting relationships, making us more efficient and effective with our service to the public.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I am determined to improve services for victims of crime and improve access so being based in the centre of East Grinstead, the Chequer Mead Arts Centre is a great place for the neighbourhood policing team to co-locate.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.