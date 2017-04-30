PICTURES: ‘Brutal’ high street attack sparks police appeal

Police need help identifying these man in connection to a violent high street assault.

Detectives would like to speak to the men in these CCTV images about the assault, which happened off the high street in Horley in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, April 30).

Police would like to speak to these men in connection to a violent high street assault in Horley. Picture: Surrey Police

Police believe that at around 1am, a man in his fourties was walking through the Iceland car park in Horley with a relative when he was attacked by a group of men with a length of wood.

The victim was taken to hospital with a cut to his head and a broken foot.

Detective Constable Christine Turton from East Surrey Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was a brutal and horrifying attack which has left the victim with two significant breaks to his foot and a serious wound to his head.

“I believe the men in this CCTV image could have information vital to our investigation and I am urging anybody who recognises them to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Similarly, if this is you in the CCTV image please call us.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who witnessed the assault or events leading up to the assault.”

Surrey Police urges anybody with information to call 101 quoting 45170044296 or report the crime online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/contact-us/report-online.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

