Pizza sparks 20 man brawl in village

Three teenagers have been arrested following a 20 man brawl over a slice of pizza.

Police said a fight took place in Lintot Square, Southwater, just after 11pm last night (Tuesday August 29).

Officers said two teenagers were asked to share part of their pizza with a group of teenagers. They refused and a fight broke out.

One local resident said: “There were quite a lot of people in the square and a group of lads started causing trouble. They set upon a group because they wouldn’t give them a slice of pizza. Two of the victims had head injuries.

“The air ambulance came and there were lots of police down there too.”

Police said a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and were taken to Worthing Hospital.

Two teenagers; a 16-year-old from Crawley and a 17-year-old from Ifield, were arrested on suspicion of affray and are still being questioned in custody.

A 15-year-old boy from Ifield has been arrested on suspicion of ABH, affray and possession of a sharp pointed article in a public place and is still being questioned in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1755 of 29/08 or report it online.