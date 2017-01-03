Police appeal after £200 worth of damage caused at cafe

Police are appealing for information after £200 worth of damage was caused at a cafe in Burgess Hill.

Two tables were ripped from the ground and broken at Boo Boo’s Cafe in London Road, Burgess Hill, on Wednesday, December 28, according to police.

Police said the incident is thought to have happened between 10.30pm the previous evening (December 27) and 8.30am (December 28).

Owner of Boo Boo’s cafe Bob Downer said: “One of our staff members walked past the cafe late on the evening of December 27, probably at around 10.30pm. He told me that the cafe was fine and there was no sign of any vandalism.

“We arrived at the cafe at around 8.30am on the morning of December 28 to find the outside area of the cafe had been smashed up.

“I had given the person or people responsible an opportunity to come forward and own up to the damage. They never came forward so I have now reported the incident to the police.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 700 of 28/12.”

