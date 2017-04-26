Police appeal after indecent exposures on trains near Gatwick

British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a series of indecent exposures on trains near Gatwick.

The investigation started in August 2016 when a 31-year-old woman reported that a man exposed and touched himself inappropriately on board a Thameslink train between East Croydon and Farringdon, a BTP spokesman said.

The multiple incidents of indecent exposure happened on Thameslink trains near Gatwick. Picture: British Transport Police

In December 2016 a further two incidents were reported where a man was exposed and touched himself inappropriately.

Both incidents were on Thameslink trains, between St Pancras and Brighton and East Croydon and Gatwick Airport, the spokesman added.

The final and most recent incident occurred on a Thameslink train between St Albans City and West Hampstead station on April 2.

A 61-year-old woman was on board the train when a man exposed and touched himself inappropriately.

Anyone with information should get in touch with police. Picture: British Transport Police

On January 24 this year, officers initially appealed for information regarding the incident between East Croydon and Gatwick.

Today’s appeal comes as officers link the multiple incidents.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Allan McTaggart, said: “All of these incidents occurred on board Thameslink trains, therefore I believe the suspect may work somewhere on the line or live closely to a Thameslink station.

“Therefore, I’d ask passengers who regularly commute on this line to be particularly vigilant.

Police wish to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image. Picture: British Transport Police

“If you know the man shown in the CCTV image or spot him on your travels please get in touch – he may have information which could be vital to the investigation.

“In all of these cases, the suspect has changed his clothes after he has exposed himself to passengers. If you have noticed a man acting suspiciously in this way, again, we would like to hear from you.

“We will not tolerate unwanted sexual behaviour such as this and I would like to thank each of the victims for reporting these disgusting incidents to us. Every report of a sexual offence builds a picture and helps us to track offenders and bring them before the courts.”

Anyone with information is asked to send a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 311 of 26/04/2017.

Alternatively, pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

