Police appeal after man robbed in graveyard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed as he walked through a graveyard in East Grinstead.

On Saturday April 15, between 11pm and 11.10pm, a 23-year-old man was walking through the graveyard between Mount Noddy Cemetery and Blackwell Farm Road when he was approached from behind by two people, said police.

The suspects knocked the man to the floor before stealing the contents of his wallet which included cash and his bank card, added police.

The man sustained a small puncture wound to his hip and lost a tooth during the attack.

A police spokesman said both suspects are described as white men, wearing dark coloured hooded tops, baggy trousers and had their faces covered.

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken added: “This robbery has left the victim feeling very shaken. We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or saw anyone acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information should report online here or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1409 of 15/04.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously here or call 0800 555 111.

