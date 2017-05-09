Police appeal after man steals church donation box

Police investigating a theft of a church donation box near Crawley have released CCTV images.

Between 11.10am and 11.20am on Saturday April 29, a man walked into St John The Evangelist Church in Church Road, Copthorne, near Crawley and stole a donation box, said police.

If anyone recognises the man in the pictures please contact police immediately. Picture: Sussex Police

A box was forced open to take the money but it is unclear how much was stolen, added police.

The man then left walking past people enjoying the church’s facilities.

PC Grant Hebblewhite said: “The donation box is for those lighting a candle at the church, buying cards or leaving a donation.

“This man went into the church and stole from those trying to help and support their community.

“Please help us by identifying this man. He has grey hair, a yellow high visibility jacket and was carrying a bag.”

If anyone recognised the man in the pictures please contact police online here quoting serial 31 of 02/05.

