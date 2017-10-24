Police appeal after teen punched in eye

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was punched in the eye in Burgess Hill.

The 17-year-old boy, who was with a group of friends, was approached by a group of men and punched in the face as he walked down the road, said police.

The incident happened on September 23, outside MK Food and Wines, in London Road at around 9pm, said police.

A spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, in his early 20s, 6ft, of skinny build and with short brown hair.

“He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, a black top and navy trousers.”

If people have any information on this incident or were in the area at the time, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 518 of 24/09.