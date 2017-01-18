Police officer jailed for child sex offences

A police officer has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for child sex offences, the force has said.

PC David Harriott, 61, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Monday (January 16) for 11 counts of sexual offences against children, Surrey Police said.

A spokesman said he was on secondment to the National Police Air Service and the Air Support Unit at the time of the offences.

He was arrested on July 3, 2015 and was subsequently suspended by the force.

Harriott appeared at Winchester Crown Court for trial last week.

Police said he was sentenced for two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and seven counts of make indecent photographs of a child.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Harriott remains suspended pending the outcome of misconduct proceedings.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.