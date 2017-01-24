Police search for distinctive motorbike stolen in burglary

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries in West Sussex and Hove, during which vehicles have been stolen, are asking if anyone has seen a distinctive motorbike taken in one of the burglaries, in Haywards Heath.

There have been no further burglaries of this type reported since January 18 but residents are still reminded to take precautions to help avoid becoming victims, police said.

The red and white Honda CBR motorcycle, registration RO13 MZV, valued at £8,000, was taken during the evening of January 1 during a burglary in Hurstwood Lane, in which a grey Audi S4 Quattro was also stolen.

The thieves have been breaking into houses during the daytime and evenings while occupants are out, stealing car keys, and then taking the vehicle from the driveway or garage, police said.

Jewellery and cash has also been taken from the houses in nine of the cases, police confirmed.

Offences happened in Horsham, Haywards Heath, Worthing, Henfield, Steyning, Partridge Green Shoreham and Hove.

Detective Constable Jamie Carruthers of the West Sussex Priority Crime Team said; “If you have seen this bike since the start of January, please let us know.

“If you can help in this or any other way please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Apricot. People can also report online to www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A white Hyundai i40, stolen in one of the burglaries, at Hythe Close, Worthing, on December 18, was found abandoned in Camberwell, South London, yesterday morning (January 23). It had been involved in a minor collision with roadside furniture due to the icy road conditions.

A Vauxhall Mokka stolen from Partridge Green had already been recovered in West Yorkshire on January 14 and a man and a woman were arrested there on suspicion of theft of the vehicle and burglary. After being interviewed they were released on police bail until March 2.

The Audi stolen from Haywards Heath was recovered in Saltdean on January 18.

Details of the series of burglaries can be found at- www.sussex.police.uk/news/look-after-your-car-keys-detectives-in-west-sussex-and-hove-link-burglaries-in-which-vehicles-have-been-stolen/

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.