Police seek information after house burglary

Police are seeking information following a house burglary in Hassocks.

Sometime between Friday October 21 and Wednesday October 26 the house, in Wilmington Close, Hassocks was broken into whilst the occupier was away, according to police.

Police said cash and man’s jewellery was stolen including two distinctive items.

One was an analogue Zenith watch with a black leather strap and engraving on the rear of the case in the name of either Bill or William O’Driscoll, police have confirmed.

Police said the other item was a sword shaped clip on a tie pin with mother of pearl inlay.

PC Chris Finch of the West Sussex Priority Crime Team said; “If you have been offered either of these items, or if you saw anything suspicious in Wilmington Close, please contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 190 of 26/10.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555b 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

