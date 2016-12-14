Police warning after spate of burglaries

Police are warning residents’ to keep Christmas gifts and valuables out of site, following a spate of burglaries in Mid Sussex.

The burglaries have occurred in East Grinstead, Burgess Hill, Hurstpierpoint, Lindfield, Hassocks, Balcombe, Crawley Down and Handcross, police said.

Officers are currently investigating the following offences and ask anyone who has information which may assist them to contact police quoting the corresponding serial number:

East Grinstead

• Between 2.50pm and 3.30pm on Monday, December 5, a property in Holtye Road was broken into. Jewellery, a camera and a laptop was taken. (Serial 855 of 05/12)

• Between 9.45am and 1pm on Thursday, 8 December a burglary took place at a property in Edenvale. It has not yet been established what has been taken. (730 of 08/12)

Burgess Hill

• Between 12.30pm and 6pm on Monday, December 5, a property on Glendale Road was broken into. Several thousand pounds worth of jewellery was taken along with some cash. (1183 of 05/12)

Hurstpierpoint

• Between 3pm and 6.15pm on Tuesday, December 6, a property on Western Road was burgled. Jewellery was stolen. (Serial 1154 of 06/12)

Lindfield

• Between 3.30pm and 6.45pm on Saturday, December 10, a property on The Welkin, Lindfield was broken into. Jewellery and cash were taken. (1175 of 10/12)

Balcombe

• A property on the High Street was broken into on Saturday, December 10. The intruders were disturbed after a passer-by raised the alarm. (687 of 10/12)

Crawley Down

• Between 11.30am and 8pm on Sunday, December 11, a property on Tiltwood Drive was broken-into. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what has been taken. (1227 of 11/12)

Handcross

• Between 1pm and 2.30pm a property on College Close had been broken into and an amount of cash had been stolen. (Serial 0766 11/12)

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were arrested following a burglary on Stonepound Road, Hassocks which occurred at around 11.30pm on Saturday, December 10, police have confirmed.

They have been bailed until January 21 while enquiries continue.

Inspector Paul Wood of the Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Please ensure you secure your homes as best as possible, be on the lookout for and report suspicious acts to the police as soon as possible.

“If able – take a note of vehicles, registration numbers and a description of persons seen acting suspiciously.

“Becoming a victim of burglary at any time of the year is distressing, but on the run up to Christmas can cause additional stress and anxiety.

“Sussex Police is actively targeting burglars to prevent you becoming a victim of crime.”

For police burglary prevention advice visit https://sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/.

