Series of burglaries across the Mid Sussex area

Several burglaries have been reported in Mid Sussex over the past few days, according to Sussex Police.

A police statement says that on Friday May 26 a house in Orchard Way, Warninglid, was broken into by forcing open the patio doors. A computer and some jewellery were stolen.

On Monday (May 29) a property was broken into in Henfield Road, Albourne, near Hassocks and jewellery was stolen.

The rear door of this property was smashed to gain entry.

The following day an intruder/s was disturbed after breaking a rear door in Brambles, Hassocks; a handbag was stolen.

Two further burglaries occurred on Tuesday (May 30); one in Truslers Hill Lane, Albourne, Hassocks, and one in East Grinstead in Cantelupe Road.

Finally, yesterday a property in Haywards Heath Road in Balcombe was burgled during which credit cards and cash were stolen.

If anyone has any information regarding these burglaries, seeing a strange vehicle or people in the area call the police on 101.