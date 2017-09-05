Shock as village stores targeted in overnight break-ins

Two village supermarkets were targeted in overnight break-ins.

Robbers broke into the Tesco Express store in Lower Station Road, Billingshurst, in the early hours of the morning (Tuesday September 5).

The national chain said the robbery took place at about 1am. No customers or staff were hurt.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We were shocked to hear of this incident and are glad that no-one was hurt. We will be assisting the police with their investigation.”

It is also believed the Sainsbury’s store, in High Street, was broken into last night.

More to follow.