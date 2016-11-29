Silverware stolen from Hassocks home

Police are investigating a burglary at a home in Hassocks.

Police said a property in Damian Way was broken into sometime between Friday November 25 and 10.30am today (Tuesday November 29).

Officers said thieves entered through the back door of the home. They stole silverware and a quantity of cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0573 29/11.

