Sussex falls silent for Manchester

Council staff across Sussex took part in a national minute’s silence at 11am today for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack.

Chichester District Council tweeted: “We will be holding a minute’s silence at 11am in remembrance of those who lost their lives in #Manchester on Monday. #WeStandTogether.”

A minute’s silence happened outside Worthing Town Hall as a mark of respect, Adur and Worthing Councils said.

Government buildings across the whole country did the same in tribute of the 22 people who died and many who were injured in Monday night’s terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena following a concert.

