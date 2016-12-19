Sussex Police begin football abuse investigation

Sussex Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of ‘non-recent sexual offences’ by football coaches across the county.

Police said that the investigations started after receiving six separate reports of sexual offences by six separate football coaches.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As of December 13 we have received six separate reports, since this November, that non-recent sexual offences have been committed in Sussex by six separate football coaches. Each report is being assessed by staff in our Public Protection Department.

“We will not be releasing any further information about any of the reports at this time.

“Anyone who wishes to report such offences can always contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced detectives. When allegations are reported police can also make an assessment of any safeguarding risks and take appropriate action where necessary.

“None of the six reports relate to either of the two Sussex clubs in the Football League.”