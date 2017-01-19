Sussex Police in LGBT top 100

Sussex Police has been praised for its commitment to its LGBT staff and the communities it serves.

The force has been included in Stonewall’s annual top 100 employers which, according to the organisation’s website, is the ‘definitive list showcasing the best employers for lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff’.

This is the sixth time in eight years Sussex Police has been named in the top 100 and the Sussex Police LGBT Network has also been recognised.

Chief Superintendent Nev Kemp has also been named as Stonewall’s Senior Champion in their 2017 Workplace Equality Index.

Ch. Supt. Kemp has been given the award for all his work as LGBT Equality Champion for the force - while being the divisional commander in Brighton and Hove, which included regular liaison and engagement with the communities across Sussex, and in the city; supporting events such as Brighton Pride and the annual Equality walk.

The Sussex Police LGBT Network has been given an award as a Highly Commended Network Group.

Ch. Supt. Kemp said: “This award means a huge amount to me and I know from having spoken to colleagues, it means a huge amount to Sussex Police too.

“I believe strongly people perform at their best if they can be themselves. In policing we value courage and it is courage that many LGBT people have had to show just to be themselves.

“Making a stand as champion bought me into conflict on a personal level with a member of my family and sometimes the public and so I am sadly aware of the prejudice and discrimination that LGBT people have experienced.

“My own experience only made me more resolute. I have been proud to be LGBT Equality Champion, to be part of an organisation that values difference and I am overwhelmed to have received this award.”

Jane Carter, chair of the Sussex Police LGBT Network said: “The inclusion of Sussex Police in the Stonewall top 100 as well as the network being recognised as a highly commended network group is a significant achievement for the organisation.

“Both the inclusion and our placement in the index speak volumes about the efforts and initiatives that have taken place to promote and cement inclusion in the workforce.

“The Sussex Police LGBT Network is proud to continue to support this work and assist in any way possible to further encourage and reinforce the values promoted by Sussex Police.”

More than 430 employers entered the 2017 Stonewall Workplace Equality Index, the highest number of applicants since the index first opened in 2005.

As part of the index there is a staff feedback questionnaire that participating employers can ask their staff to complete. This year Stonewall received over 90,000 responses to the staff survey making it one of the largest national employment surveys in Britain, with 16,186 LGBT respondents.

For the full results and more information about Stonewall visit: www.stonewall.org.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.