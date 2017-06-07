Teen arrested in Gatwick Airport ‘security restricted area’

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of entering a security restricted area at Gatwick Airport today (Wednesday June 7).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of entering a security restricted area of aerodrome in breach of a conditional permission to enter.

“The boy was spotted crossing a public road close to the South Terminal at 7.34am and then gaining access to a restricted area.

“He was detained by airfield operations staff minutes later and handed over the police officers.

“A security sweep was conducted of the area, but there is nothing to indicate that anyone else was involved or gained access to the airfield.

“The incident is being linked to a call to a report of a drunken man who was ejected from a train and Gatwick railway station about half-an-hour beforehand.

“It is not being treated as a terrorist incident.”

