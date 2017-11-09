Teen left with serious injuries after town centre attack

A teenager remains in hospital with serious injuries following a fight outside a town centre bar.

Police said the 18-year-old along with four friends were assaulted outside The Bridge Bar, in London Road, East Grinstead, on Sunday (November 5).

Officers said the group were walking past the bar just before 12.15am when they were involved in an altercation with two other men.

The teenager was then assaulted and his friends were also attacked as they attempted to intervene.

He was rushed to East Surrey Hospital with serious facial injuries, where he remains, officers added.

Police are hunting for two men in connection with incident and have released the above image.

One man is described as white, aged 19-21, about 5’10”, of average build. He had short dark spiky hair, and wore a dark coloured parka jacket with ribbed stitching.

The other is described as white, aged 19-21, about 6’1”, of average build. He had brown hair with a centre parting, and wore a dark coloured jumper with a shirt underneath, and dark coloured trainers with white tips.

Both men are believed to have been drinking in The Bridge Bar earlier that night and travelled to Lingfield in Surrey via taxi following the attack.

Anyone who recognises the men pictured, or who saw what happened, is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 10 of 05/11.