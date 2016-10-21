Thieves raid vans for tools

Thieves have targeted two vans in the Mid Sussex area recently, taking various tools.

A works van parked in Holders, Albourne, was broken into overnight on Thursday, October 13.

A cordless drill, hammer drill, chisels and a 4in cutter were stolen.

Between 3pm on the same day and 12.10pm on October 14 in Sayers Common, a Mercedes van was broken into and various tools stolen.

These included a Festell saw and hoover, a black Stanley toolbox of tools and a Bosch drill.

The van was parked at the Sayers Common Village Hall in London Road.