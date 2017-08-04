Thousands of pounds worth of sentimental jewellery stolen in burglary

Thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery during a break-in at a Horsham home.

Police said a house in Pollards Drive was targeted by burglars sometime between Saturday, July 22, and Friday, July 28.

Detective police constable, Dave Wadley, said: “The residents arrived back at the property to discover a large amount of jewellery had been stolen.

“Included in the list were pieces that held a significant amount of sentimental value, including rings, necklaces and earrings, so we are keen for anyone with information to report it immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online quoting reference 1145 of 28/07.