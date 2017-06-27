Three charged after ‘illegal’ nature reserve rave

A Partridge Green man was one of three people charged following an ‘illegal’ rave at a nature reserve over the weekend.

Police said around 100 people attended the event at Malling Down Nature Reserve, between Lewes and Ringmer, shortly after midnight on Saturday (June 24).

One person was injured after being bitten by a dog and three others were hurt following a fight, officers added.

Police were unable to remove anyone from the rave and closed the B2192 to stop more people attending.

Superintendent Jayne Dando said: “Raves can cause a huge amount of disruption to local residents and damage to the land. We’d like to thank local people who called us as the site was a remote area of land.

“We were able to prevent more people joining the rave but due to the number of people we weren’t able to remove everyone from the site.

“We remained on site for the whole night and monitored the situation.

“Let us know immediately if you have any suspicion that a rave is going to take place or is getting under way.”

Three people were arrested and charged.

Liam Alexander, 27,a tree surgeon of High Street, Partridge Green, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 27.

Spencer Whale, 43, unemployed of Beaconsfield Road, Brighton, was charged with causing a public nuisance.

He will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 27.

Graham Davis, 39, an electrician of Ballards Lane, London, was charged with causing a public nuisance.

He will also appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 27.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.