Three charged over death of Burgess Hill man

Three men have been charged with manslaughter and affray after the death of a Burgess Hill man, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said a group of people were working late at a café, preparing to open their new business, in Church Road on Friday, May 13 when a group of people, unknown to them caused a disturbance.

During this a 35-year-old woman was assaulted, police said.

The altercation spilled out into the street and the group left the area.

Shortly afterwards, Frank Milligan, 63, from Burgess Hill, who was in the café, collapsed and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. He died two days later.

Two men were arrested at the scene and two other men and a woman were arrested, police said.

John Venn, 19, a labourer, of The Highlands, Cuckfield, Hayden Garrett, 20, unemployed of Allen Road, Haywards Heath and Joshua Hewes, 20, a bricklayer of Silver Birches, Haywards Heath have all been charged with affray and manslaughter.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman both from Haywards Heath, have been released without charge.

The men will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

Detective Sergeant Vicki Tomlinson said: “This investigation has been a complex and thorough one. “We continue to support the family through a very difficult time.”

