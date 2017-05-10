Three hundred-year-old violin returned following Gatwick train theft

A 317-year-old violin which was stolen from a Gatwick Express train has been found.

Police said the Matteo Goffriller 1700 violin was taken on a London Victoria to Brighton service on March 24.

The owner noticed the instrument was no longer in the overhead rack when she got off the train at Gatwick Airport.

A 51-year-old woman, from London, has been reported for theft in relation to the crime, police said.

Officers added: “We originally appealed for information regarding the incident in March and are no longer looking to identify the woman shown in the CCTV images.

“Following an investigation, the violin was located at a house in the North West area of London.

“It was slightly damaged but has been safely returned to the owner.”

