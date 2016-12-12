Twenty-eight more arrests in drink-drive crackdown

Twenty-eight motorists were arrested in the last four days on suspicion of drink or drug-driving.

Police said the arrests were made across the county between 12am on Thursday (December 8) and 11.59pm on Sunday (December 11) as they continue to target offenders and highlight the dangers of driving while under the influence.

So far 66 arrests have been made since the force launched its Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers at the beginning of the month.

Of those, 35 have so far been charged, police have said.

Officers are working with partner agencies including Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and Drive Smart Surrey as part of the campaign which is set to run until January 1, 2017.

Members of the public are also being asked to play their part by reporting anyone they suspect to be driving under the influence.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

If you know someone is driving while over the limit through drink or drugs, call 999.

