Two arrested on suspicion of drug offences following dispute

Police were called to a flat in East Street yesterday evening (Thursday Spetember 29) to deal with dispute.

Police said they found two people in the flat at around 5.20pm.

They were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, officers added.

A 20-year-old woman, from Sheffield, was questioned and subsequently given a fixed penalty notice for possession of cannabis.

A 19-year-old man, of no fixed address, is currently in police custody for questioning.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.