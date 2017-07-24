Two cars stolen as thieves break into homes

Have your say

Two Audis were stolen from driveways as thieves forced their way into homes.

Police said burglars broke into a house in Pannell Close, East Grinstead, between 10.30pm on Tuesday June 27 and 6.15am the following day.

They stole keys to a grey Audi Q5, which was then taken from outside the house.

A home in The Brook, Southwater, was broken into several days later.

Police said thieves targeted the property between 10pm on Wednesday July 5 and 1am the following day.

Keys to a black 2014 model Audi SQ5 were stolen and the vehicle was taken from the driveway.

The vehicles have not been recovered and police are linking both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting serial 200 of 28/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

