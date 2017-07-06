Two caught drink-driving in summer crackdown

A man and woman from Mid Sussex are among the first 39 motorists to be convicted as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

Police said Lisa Kingsford, 38, a teacher, of Trubwick Avenue, Haywards Heath, was arrested on the A23 at Gatwick on June 2, and was charged with driving with 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

She appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 19, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

She was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Blair Jarvis, 46, a designer, of Keysford Lane, Horsted Keynes, was arrested in Station Road, Horsted Keynes, on June 4, and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 19, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, police said.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

The campaign – also known as Operation Dragonfly, launched on June 1.

It sees the counties’ joint Roads Policing Unit carry out dedicated patrols to put the brakes on any motorists who take to the road while under the influence of intoxicating substances.

