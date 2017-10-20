Two teenagers arrested in connection with alleged racial attack

Police have arrested two teenagers from Mid Sussex in connection with an alleged racial attack in Brighton.

Officers said they were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) following a report of an assault in North Street at about 10.30pm on Sunday (October 15).

The scene of the alleged assault in North Street, Brighton (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

The victim, a 20-year-old South Korean man, had suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy from Burgess Hill, arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment with fear of violence, and a 16-year-old boy from Haywards Heath, arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent, were arrested this morning (October 20), and are currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Simon Morgan said: "We want to hear from anyone who saw the assault, which happened in busy North Street and also anyone who saw a group of youths acting aggressively at this location or in Churchill Square on Sunday night.

"We are aware there is a video of the incident which has been posted on Facebook and if anyone who has seen it has any information, please contact us."

Chief Inspector Chris Veale said: "We are treating this as a hate crime as we believe the victim was targeted due to his ethnicity. Brighton is a welcoming diverse city and we are appalled at this attack on this young man. Such incidents can cause significant distress to victims and local communities and I would like to reassure those affected that we take this type of crime extremely seriously and are doing all we can to identify and arrest the suspect.”

Police said: "The first suspect who was armed with the bottle is a white teenage boy, of slim build with brown hair with a side parting and was wearing blue top, dark coat, grey trousers and dark shoes.

"The second suspect was a white teenage boy, of slim build, with dark cropped hair and was wearing a grey short sleeved top with collar and buttons (possibly a polo shirt), dark trousers and dark shoes.

"The third suspect is a white teenage girl, of slim build with long dark hair and was wearing a dark jacket and trousers and light coloured shoes."

Anyone with information should contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1481 of 15/10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, more than £2,000 has been raised for the victim Yehsung Kim to help pay for dental costs on a JustGiving page set up by Brighton resident Joe Cave.

Visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brightonracistattack