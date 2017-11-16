UPDATE: Co-op burglars make off with alcohol and yogurts

A village Co-op was forced to close for several hours today due to a break-in.

A customer notice was left outside the convenience store in High Street, Lindfield, telling customers they were unable to open the store due to a break-in during the early hours of this morning (November 16).

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the burglary.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Three or four suspects forced their way into the store through the front door and attempted to steal cigarettes and cash but made off with alcohol and yogurts before potentially leaving in a car.”

Officers also believe the incident is linked to another burglary.

“Police believe this incident is linked to a burglary shortly after 2am at Tesco Superstore at Hammonds Farm, Burgess Hill, where a large number of cigarettes were stolen,” said a spokesman.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anybody with any information to get in contact online or by calling 101 quoting reference Operation Jelly Fish.

The village Co-op has been burgled five times in the past four months.

A spokesman for the store has since confirmed the store has reopened.