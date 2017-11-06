UPDATE: Efit released in connection with Horsham sex assault

Police have released an Efit of a man in connection with a sexual assault in Horsham.

Officers said a woman, in her 20s, was attacked from behind as she was walking along a footpath which runs alongside some duckponds between Depot Road and Harwood Road just after 7pm on Sunday (October 29).

A man forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Police said she struggled and the man ran off. It is believed he may have been distracted by the sound of a vehicle nearby.

The woman sustained cuts and bruises in the struggle but did not need hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as white and in his late thirties, about 5’10”, broad built, with rough skin and large hands, and noticeable wrinkles around the eyes.

He was wearing a dark hoody with drawstrings, a dark woollen hat, muddy white plastic-type trainers, a dark grey scarf frayed at the edges around his face, and black latex-type gloves.

He spoke with a hoarse voice and in a local accent.

Detective Constable Karen Young said; “This appears to be an isolated incident for the area. We have received no other such reports.

“The victim was very distressed by the incident and we need to identify this man as soon as possible.

“Even though the Efit shows the man’s face partly masked, we still think the image, taken with the description, may enable local people to suggest his identity.

“If you were in the area of the duckponds between Depot Road and Harwood Road early that Sunday evening, and saw a man of this description, or have any other information, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 1201 of 29/10.”

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.